Luke Newton sure knows how to scare his Bridgerton co-star, Nicola Coughlan.

Onscreen, the duo play friends-turned-lovers who are ship named "Polin." Off-screen, it appears that Newton, 31, and Coughlan, 37, were engaged in a prank battle on set. Newton took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of Coughlan walking unsuspectingly into a makeup trailer when he suddenly pops out from underneath a vanity table and screams at her. Coughlan screams from terror and runs away as a laughing and smiling Newton shouts, "Payback!"

"Polin part ✌️10 day countdown," Newton captioned the hilarious video, along with pics of him and Coughlan in character together.

Newton's post marks his "10 day countdown" until the second half of Bridgerton season 3 premieres June 13 on Netflix. The first half debuted May 16. Each part consists of four episodes.

Coughlan also shared her own Instagram post of behind-the-scenes photos ahead of the new episodes.

"10 days till part two but who's counting? @bridgertonnetflix," she wrote.

So far, fans have loved the season 3 promo, which has even included Newton and Coughlan holding hands.

On season 3 of Bridgerton, Newton portrays Colin Bridgerton and Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington. While trying to help Penelope attract suitors, Colin realizes he has feelings for her. He proposes to Penelope and as their romance evolves, Penelope struggles to keep her identity as Lady Whistledown a secret.

Coughlan hasn't shied away from talking about embracing nudity during her intimate scenes with Newton. But she has admitted that shooting the show's steamy scenes can be even more terrifying than Newton's pranks.

"Terrifying," Coughlan described her love scenes to ET last June. "Luke and I read the books at the beginning of season 1, and it was funny to us. We were like, 'Imagine if we have to kiss and do this.' And then season 3 came along and we were like, 'Oh god,' and then it's like, 'It's my friend. I have to kiss my friend.'"

She continued, "And you can't pretend to kiss someone, you have to really kiss them. It's a spicy one. It's a lot of the stuff from the books that the fans expect has made it into the show."

