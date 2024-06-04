Dearest reader, it's almost time to return to the ton for Bridgerton season 3, part 2!

Mere weeks after leaving the world yearning for more of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as they evolved from friends to lovers, Netflix is prepping to drop the second half of the third season in mid-June. On Tuesday, the streaming service released a first look at the new episodes which show anything but a smooth road to the altar for the pair.

After a steamy end to season 3, part 1 -- and an impromptu proposal that left fans shocked, excited and begging for part 2 immediately -- the show will seemingly pick back up minutes after the final scene with Colin (spoiler alert!!) telling his mother, Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), and sisters Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd) that he and Penelope are engaged to be married.

While it should be a moment of elation for the happy couple -- namely Penelope who has loved Colin from afar for years -- the looming secret of her secret identity as Lady Whistledown lingers in the air, especially with Eloise, who knows and threatens to expose Penelope to Colin.

In honor of the new trailer and the upcoming episodes, here are all the answers to your burning questions about season 3, part 2.

When does Bridgerton season 3, part 2 drop on Netflix?

The second half of the third season of Bridgerton arrives on Netflix on June 13. This is just a few days shy of one month since part 1 hit the streaming app on May 16 and racked up 25.3 million views in its first week, according to Netflix. After two weeks, season 3 has been watched for more than 42 million hours. The accolade makes it the biggest opening for a season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series thus far.

Where did part 1 leave off?

At the end of season 3, part 1, Colin asks Penelope to be his wife after a romp in a carriage -- to the tune of Pitbull's "Give Me Everything," which the singer recently responded to. The third-born Bridgerton son eventually comes to his senses and admits his love for the wallflower, prompting her to do the same.

The situation is more than precarious, however, as Penelope is in possession of a life-changing secret over her Lady Whistledown identity and one that could threaten her marriage to the man of her dreams. Promos for season 3, part 2 see Penelope's ex-best friend and (potential) new sister-in-law, Eloise, threatening to tell her secret if Penelope does not come clean herself.

"If it is too difficult for you to reveal the truth, I will reveal it to him myself," Eloise tells Penelope in the trailer.

Elsewhere, Francesca Bridgerton is coming to terms with her love for the Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli) and Violet Bridgerton is flirting with the possibility of finding love again in the brother of Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis).

Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) -- who has spent the season getting close to Eloise -- flings herself at Penelope's suitor, Lord Alfred Debling (Sam Phillips) following Colin's rude but ultimately important interruption during their dance.

"There is a natural structure to eight episodes, and we've done it actually every season, that episode 4 ends on a big world-shifting midpoint," showrunner Jess Brownell told Netflix's Tudum. "Viewers know that there's an extra thing dangling over Penelope and Colin that will provide conflict going into the back half."

ET spoke with the cast and crew at the part 1 premiere in May and they all agreed that while things may take a while to heat up -- much like Colin and Penelope's love for each other -- it promises to be an exciting season.

"It's a slow burn but its a really good slow burn," said Rhimes of season 3. "You feel it -- it's very good... we wanna build that anticipation and make you enjoy it."

"Worth the wait," added Harriet Cains, the actress who plays Philippa Featherington. "It's the sexiest thing, yeah. There's so much sex -- I'm just gonna say it like that."

"We've had hot and steamy, bit of a slow burn, and now we're getting the climax of a three-season wait," shared Lady Danbury actress Adjoa Andoh. "I think people have really invested in that story."

How many episodes are in part 2?

There are four episodes in part 2, which is consistent with the first two seasons of the popular series. Back in February 2024, the full titles for all eight episodes were released.

The show will pick back up with episode 305, titled "Tick Tock." The following episodes are named "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" -- the title of the book that the third season is based on -- followed by "Joining of Hands" and "Into the Light."

Has a trailer been released yet?

On June 4, Netflix released the first full-length trailer for the second part of season 3. The streaming service previously dropped a short teaser which played at the end of part 1 and briefly provided glimpses at what was to come in part 2.

Watch the newly released trailer for Bridgerton season 3, part 2 in the player below:

Which book will be the focus of season 3?

Netflix's first two seasons followed the books' order. Season 3, however, will loosely be based on Quinn's fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which focuses on the love story between Colin and Penelope.

Coughlan announced the news herself at the Bridgerton FYSEE panel in May 2022, and Rhimes later confirmed it via Instagram.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, season 3, part 2 finds the news of Colin and Penelope’s engagement quickly spreading through the ton as society grapples with the shocking turn of events for the best friends. The news is especially surprising since season 2 ended with Colin openly declaring he could never court Penelope.

"Some — like romantic mama Violet — are delighted. Others — including both Colin and Penelope’s siblings — are shocked. Polin, however, just wants to delight in their love; you’ll have to watch the clip to see many sweet (and sultry) moments between the pair," the description reads.

Who else stars in season 3, part 2?

Beyond Coughlan and Newton, the show has a hearty ensemble cast due in no small part to the many Bridgerton siblings and the wealth of characters on the ton.

For the Bridgerton family, matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and siblings Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Gregory (Will Tilston) all return, alongside Anthony's wife, Kate (Simone Ashley). Non-returning family members include Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband, Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page).

Penelope's mother, Portia (Polly Walker) and sisters Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Philipa (Harriet Cains) also return alongside their newly-minted on-screen husbands, Harry Dankworth (James Phoon) and Albion Fince (Lorn MacDonald).

Other returning characters include Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Lady Danbury (Andoh), Brimsley (Hugh Sachs), Cressida Cowper (Madsen) and Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale), and Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi).

As for newcomers, season 3 welcomes Lady Danbury's brother, Lord Marcus Anderson (Francis), Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), Lord John Stirling (Alli) and Lord Alred Debling (Phillips).

Julie Andrews also continues to voice Lady Whistledown, despite the fact that it's revealed at the end of season 1 that Penelope is the true author.

"Oh, it's coming back. Oh definitely, yeah," Andrews confirmed to ET in April of her return to narrating duties.

What photos from season 3, part 2 have been released?

Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli) and Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) in 'Bridgerton' season 3, part 2 - Liam Daniel/Netflix

Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) in season 3, part 2 - Netflix

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in a still from 'Bridgerton' season 3, part 2 - Netlfix

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) and Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) in 'Bridgerton' - Liam Daniel/Netflix

Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) holds hands with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) - Liam Daniel/Netflix

Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) in 'Bridgerton' season 3, part 2 - Liam Daniel/Netflix

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) in a still from 'Bridgerton' season 3 - Liam Daniel/Netflix

Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) in a picture from 'Bridgerton' season 3 - Liam Daniel/Netflix

The first two seasons of Bridgerton and season 3, part 1 are streaming now on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

