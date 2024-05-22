Mr. Worldwide knows that his music is timeless -- and fits in any decade!

On Tuesday, Pitbull took to Instagram to react to the moment his song with Ne-Yo and Afrojack, "Give Me Everything," was used in the steamy final scene of the final episode of part one of Bridgerton's third season.

"This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless. Thank you @bridgertonnetflix and @netflix for the opportunity, Dale! @neyo @afrojack," the GRAMMY-winning musician wrote alongside a clip of the moment.

Pitbull reacts to the cover of his song 'Give Me Everything' on Bridgerton. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In the scene, Penelope and Colin finally profess their love and attraction together and things get hot and heavy in the back of the carriage. During the intimate moment, an orchestrated arrangement of "Give Me Everything" begins to play.

Bridgerton is known for taking popular songs and transforming them into orchestral pop covers. The first half of season 3 also included covers of Nick Jonas' "Jealous," BTS' "Dynamite," Sia's "Cheap Thrills," Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray's "Snow On the Beach," and Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever."

Season 3 of the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) blossoming romance, as they finally take their friendship to the next level.

In February, ET spoke to Coughlan and Newton about their on-screen romance.

"It was very intimidating to step in that mantle of the romantic," Coughlan said.

Newton echoed her sentiments, but credited the ease of getting into the moment thanks to their real-life friendship.

Part one of Bridgerton's third season is currently streaming on Netflix. - Netflix

"I feel like there's always that question being asked of, is it easier to do the intimacy scenes or the more romantic scenes with someone who is your friend of four years or someone you just met for one day? I can safely say it's easier with a friend," he said. "There really is that sort of support."

Coughlan added, "It's scary going in, but then, thankfully, we have a really good relationship, so we can talk about it, and we can laugh about it when we need to. It made it scary, but a lot better."

Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts. The first debuted on May 16, while the second part will launch on June 13. Each part will consist of four episodes.

