Lady Whistledown may be unmasked on Bridgerton, but rest assured, Julie Andrews is not going anywhere.

The legendary actress promised Bridgerton viewers that though the all-knowing gossip maven was revealed to be Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) at the end of season 2, she'll continue to narrate the Netflix series in the upcoming season -- and beyond.

"Oh, it's coming back. Oh definitely, yeah," Andrews confirmed to ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet in March for the NBC special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, which airs April 26.

But the 87-year-old icon elegantly turned down any possibility that she could potentially appear in front of the camera on Bridgerton.

"No, no, no," she answered when asked about the chance. "You know who Lady Whistledown really is, so I'm afraid it stays with me in the background. But I'm very happy to do that."

Bummer! While it appears a Julie Andrews cameo on the Regency drama is out of the question, she spoke glowingly about celebrating her friend, Carol Burnett, for her 90th birthday special on NBC. The pals appeared in three TV comedy specials together, first in 1962 for Julie and Carol at Carnegie Hall, then in 1971 for Julie and Carol at Lincoln Center and lastly in 1984 for Julie and Carol: One Last Time.

"She's my best chum," Andrews credited. "She brings out the worst in me and I bring out the best in her, I think."

The Sound of Music star acknowledged it would take quite a lot (of money) for them to team up again.

"If somebody could afford it these days and Oscars, we'd be delighted," Andrews said. "But we did three wonderful specials and we hoped that we could continue them. But I don't know, time and all other things just didn't workout for us but we have been so happy."

As for updates on Princess Diaries 3, which is in the works at Disney, Andrews -- who said she'd be open to reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi if the story was right -- didn't have much to share.

"Nope, none," she shared. "Not that I'm aware of."

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love airs Wednesday, April 26 on NBC.

