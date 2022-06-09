Don't pack your bags for Genovia just yet! ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Julie Andrews at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Thursday night where she was receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award, about what it would take for her to return to The Princess Diaries universe once more.

"I don't know, I think I'm the one -- she's probably still ok for it, but I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don't know," Andrews said when asked if there's a possibility of her and Anne Hathaway reuniting for a third installment in the Princess Diaries series.

While it's a sentiment Andrews has been echoing lately, she's not totally ruling out a return, adding, "It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful, but if not, there will be other things."

Andrews is very much booked and busy on other projects, lending her iconic voice to the Despicable Me and Minions franchise of films as well as serving as the narrator -- a.k.a. Lady Whisteldown -- in Netflix's Bridgerton.

What she said she likes best about those roles, is that she doesn't have to get into hair and makeup to do them.

"Of course I do, because I don't have to get into make-up and hair if I don't want to," she quipped. "I just got very, very lucky with them. The Minions film is just adorable, and I can't wait to see it."

She continued, "I'm hardly in it, but I'm Gru's mom with that terrible, terrible attitude and that terrible voice, but the film itself is wonderful."

As for the lifetime achievement award, which Andrews was supposed to receive in 2020, then again in 2021 -- both years the American Film Institute's gala was postponed due to COVID-19 -- the 86-year-old actress said she felt "very, very grateful" to be honored.

"It's really just amazing," Andrews gushed. "I had no idea it was this wonderful, or this detailed or this huge, and it's just wonderful and I'm very, very grateful."

While Andrews has always been a legend, she told ET that the moment she felt like she had cemented herself in cinema history, was shortly after the release of The Sound of Music.

"It was such a learning curve at the beginning, but I think probably, by the time The Sound of Music opened and I had Marry Poppins behind me and one other film after that, probably it began to be cemented, at least," Andrews shared.

Andrews' greatest personal life achievement? "My children," she said definitively. "I know that to be sure."

For more on the legendary actress and a possible Princess Diaries sequel, check out the video below.

