Julie Andrews Gives Update on 'Princess Diaries 3' (Exclusive)

Julie Andrews is ready to return to Genovia.

During an interview with ET's Rachel Smith last week, the legendary actress opened up about the possibility of reprising her role as Queen Clarice Renaldi in a third Princess Diaries film, admitting there's "talk about it from time to time."

Andrews said she's on board if Anne Hathaway "would like to me to be." "I don't think the script's even been written. I don't think anyone is yet sure of when, what, where, how," she revealed. The first Princess Diaries movie was released in 2001, and the sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, hit theaters in 2004.

Hathaway told Andy Cohen during her January appearance on Watch What Happens Live that there is a script for a third movie, and that she, Andrews and producer Debra Martin Chase were all ready for it.

"It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," the 36-year-old actress said at the time. "It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we’re working on it."

Andrews told ET of the delay in making the third film: "Think of how many years its been since that came out. And shes a busy lady. And I've been a busy lady. Getting it all together... but in this magical visit, you never know."

The actress spills all in her new book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years -- including secrets about the hard work that went into her other memorable roles in Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.

"It's about learning my craft, and being in the Hollywood film industry and what it's like to make a movie and what it was like to adopt my kids, and so many other things," Andrews shared.

"I think people feel that um, anything to do with Hollywood is all the glamour and the red carpets and the beautiful gowns and those are the very pleasant icing on the cake," she explained. "But the hard work [is] behind the scenes, the number of craftsmen and technicians, people who work so hard to make a film come together."

Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years is available everywhere now. See more in the video below.

