It’s been more than 10 years since the last Princess Diaries movie — The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement — was released, but that doesn’t mean there’s no hope for a third instalment of Princess Mia Thermopolis and Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

Star Anne Hathaway was asked about the rumored project on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and her response was encouraging.

"There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” she assured the excited crowd. "I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Tragically the original director, Garry Marshall, passed away in 2016, and the cast is still waiting to make sure they do the third film justice.

"It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” Hathaway, 36, continued. "It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it."

Hathaway was also handed a question about two of her best-known leading ladies — Meryl Streep from The Devil Wears Prada and Andrews from Diaries. The Oscar-winning actress was asked if she was in a lifeboat with both and had to save only one, which she’d pick.

"I’m going to make the choice that I think the person who gets booted off the lifeboat would make. Meryl Streep is a very strong swimmer. I’m going to keep Julie Andrews on the boat,” Hathaway said.

Mia and Clarisse forever!

For an exclusive interview with Hathaway, watch ET’s video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Anne Hathaway’s Birthday Message to Julie Andrews Will Give You All the ‘Princess Diaries’ Feels

‘Princess Diaries’ Star Who Played Goofy Pal Jeremiah Is Incredibly Sexy in Real Life

Anne Hathaway and Mandy Moore Plan a 'Princess Diaries' Reunion!

Related Gallery