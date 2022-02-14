'Bridgerton' Season 2 Trailer Teases Anthony and Kate's Steamy Romance
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Lord Anthony Embraces Kate Sharma During …
Lizzo Goes Nude on TikTok to Tease New Tune About Unconditional …
'Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Speaks Out Following Arrest After All…
Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell Gush Over Kim Cattrall in ‘How I Me…
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Choked Up in First Interview …
'90 Day Fiancé': See Gino’s Reaction to Watching Jasmine With a …
Cynthia Nixon on ‘And Just Like That’s Finale and Premiere of Ne…
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Finds Out Christine Brown Packed …
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Snuggle Up on a Romantic Getaway…
John Stamos Channels Bob Saget's Signature Humor in Touching Fun…
Remembering Louie Anderson: ET’s Time With the Comedian
'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo on Season 6, Craig Conover Love Tr…
Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft Share Memories From Life With Mom J…
'Book of Love': Sam Claflin Is a Fish Out of Water in Bilingual …
Joe Rogan Weighs In on Spotify Controversy After Celebrity Backl…
Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 8th Baby With Model Bre Tiesi
Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Prince William Jokes With Kate Middleton Over Having More Childr…
Lady Whistledown is back!
Bridgerton released a new teaser for the anticipated second season on Monday, fittingly Valentine's Day, and the Ton's all-knowing gossip maven has returned to spice up all of London.
"Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?" Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) opens the minute-long promo, as Queen Charlotte takes a huge sigh of relief when she's served the latest gossip rag -- literally on a silver platter.
"As the members of our Ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills," Whistledown declares, as brief but intriguing teases of Anthony's (Jonathan Bailey) new love interest, Kate (Simone Ashley); her younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran); extravagant balls; and stolen glances between Anthony and Kate in various settings.
"No, even better, I've been sharpening my knives," Whistledown warns, before the camera pans up to reveal Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) putting quill to paper in the teaser's final seconds. "For all of you."
Watch the Bridgerton season 2 teaser below.
Bridgerton returns Friday, March 25 on Netflix. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Bridgerton' Teases Season 2 With New Photos
'Bridgerton' Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date
'Bridgerton' Wraps Production on Season 2