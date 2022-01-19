'Bridgerton' Teases Season 2 With New Photos
Bridgerton season 2 is fast approaching! On Wednesday, Netflix gave fans a peek at the hit show's upcoming sophomore season by releasing eight new photos that tease what's to come.
The pic that will likely get most fans talking is one that shows Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), whose love story will be the focus of season 2, having a romantic moment on the dance floor.
Other shots show Kate shooting with the boys and hanging with her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), while Anthony is seen fencing with his brothers and having a talk with his sister, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor).
Additional pics feature Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuval) reading Lady Whistledown, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) having an intense conversation, and the Featherington women dressed to the nines.
Fans were previously treated to a teaser showing a fiery exchange between Kate and Anthony. When ET spoke with Coughlan in September, she said that the chemistry between the pair "is quite major."
Bailey agreed, telling ET last January that season 2 will "get more exciting and convoluted and sexier."
Season 2 of Bridgerton will premiere Friday, March 25 on Netflix.
