Nicola Coughlan has a message for people who share their opinions about her body.

“Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me,” the Bridgerton actress wrote next to a mirror selfie Sunday on Instagram. “Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”

“If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly ❤️,” she added.

Coughlan’s message was to the point, but she also decided to sneak in a little compliment for herself. “Anyways,” she continued. “Here’s a pic of me in my hotel in NY about to go to SNL, it’s unrelated to this post but delighted with my hair in it.”

Making sure her message was loud and clear, the 35-year-old actress disabled the comments under the post. In the past, the Derry Girls actress has been candid about her feelings about being asked about weight in interviews, and having people focus on things outside of her work.

In a series of tweets in March, Coughlan shared a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for The Guardian titled, “Critics, judge me for my work in Derry Girls and on the stage, not on my body.”

Along with the article, the Irish actress shared a thread of her thoughts. “Every time I’m asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I’m not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love,” she wrote in one tweet.

Coughlan went on to address how “reductive” it is to women to have questions centered on their weight and not their art.

“Also, and I mean this in the nicest way possible, I’m not a body positivity activist, I’m an actor I would lose or gain weight if an important role requirement. My body is the tool I use to tell stories, not what I define myself by,” she tweeted.

“So yeah, it’s 2021 it would be nice if we didn’t have to keep having this conversation," she added. "I would really love to never be asked about it in an interview again, also I have so many other things I love to talk about, I’m Irish so I can talk till the cows come home.”

