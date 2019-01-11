Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald are going their separate ways.

The 29-year-old Captain Marvel star and her rocker fiance have called off their engagement, according to multiple reports.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source told People, who was first to report the split.

Larson and Greenwald, 29, got engaged in May of 2016. The Room actress began dating the former Phantom Planet frontman in 2013. The last photo that Larson posted of the two together on her Instagram was on Nov. 23, 2018.

“‘Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste.’ #CharlotteBrontë,” she captioned the Polaroid pic.

In 2016, Larson gushed to ET about her then-boyfriend while backstage at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

“He's the other half of the equation -- how can you explain support?" she told ET. "I mean, it goes beyond anything. He's just my person, he's my best friend.”

While accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Room, cameras cut to Alex in the audience sweetly mouthing the words, "I love you, too" to his lady.

See the sweet moment in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brie Larson's 'Emotional' Reaction to Putting on Her 'Captain Marvel' Suit for the First Time (Exclusive)

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Split for the Second Time

'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman and Wife Jennifer Split After 19 Years of Marriage

Related Gallery