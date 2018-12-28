Michael Fishman and his wife, Jennifer Briner, are going their separate ways after 19 years of marriage.

In documents obtained by ET, Briner filed for legal separation from The Conners actor on Thursday in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

Fishman, who is best known for playing D.J. Conner on Roseanne, and Briner got married on October 22, 1999. They list their date of separation as June 16, 2017, writing that they were married for 17 years and 8 months.

The estranged couple share two children together, including 16-year-old daughter Isabella Natalia Fishman. Briner requests to share joint custody and visitation. She also asks to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party, and that the court determine the rights to the community/quasi-community property, which include two Ford vehicles and multiple bank accounts. Additionally, Briner asks that each party be responsible for their own attorney’s fees.

The 37-year-old actor said the decision to separate was amicable and they filed the documents together, according to TMZ. Fishman also shared that they had been in the process of splitting amicably since June 2017 but were delayed after production on Roseanne was halted.

In May, ABC canceled the Roseanne revival after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former President Barack Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett. With Barr's departure, the network then picked up the spinoff.

ET sat down with Fishman ahead of The Conners premiere in October, where he opened up about how he felt upon learning that the show was canceled, and then revived once again.

"It's an interesting roller coaster," Fishman confessed. "We come back and everything is kind of like a dream, and then it ends kind of in this weird, strange nightmare, and then you kind of have to figure out how to piece that back together."

"It was really heartbreaking over the summer, and painful for everybody, and then this third kind of opportunity is this really magical thing that has come with some really wonderful new features and new opportunities that I think are really going to be great for fans," he added.

