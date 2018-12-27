Forest Whitaker has filed for divorce from wife Keisha Nash Whitaker after 22 years of marriage.

In documents obtained by ET, the 57-year-old actor submitted the paperwork to end his marriage on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences as reason for the split.

The pair got married on May 4, 1996. Whitaker lists the couple’s date of separation as TBD. They share two daughters together: Sonnet, 22, and True, 20, and each has a child from previous relationships.

Per the documents, the Black Panther actor is asking to terminate the court’s ability to award support to Nash. Their property will be ascertained and divided at a later date. Whitaker asks that each party be responsible for their own attorney’s fees. The Blastwas first to report the divorce.

Whitaker and Nash met in 1994 on the set of Blown Away. The two played each other's on-screen love interests. They started dating shortly after and tied the knot two years later.

On Christmas Day, Whitaker took to Twitter to share a special message about being with the ones you love.

"Christmas is a celebration of solidarity - a time of the year when we are reminded that the bonds our families, friends, fellow citizens and beyond are based on sharing and bringing joy. #MerryChirstmas to you all! 🎁," he tweeted.

Whitaker and Nash aren't the only celebrity couple to call it quits this year. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum, Larsa and Scottie Pippen and Brooke Burke and David Charvet filed for divorce.

See who else, below.

