Brie Larson is setting the record straight on her relationship status.

In Harper's Bazaar's April issue, where Larson appears as the cover star, the Captain Marvel actress seemingly confirmed her split from Elijah Allan-Blitz when discussing her openness to the future -- which for now, does not include a partner.

"I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open," Larson shares.

However, she does hope to have children someday, telling the outlet, "How that happens, when that happens, in what capacity -- I don’t know."

Larson's comments on her relationship status come nearly four years after she and Allan-Blitz were first photographed locking lips following her split from Alex Greenwald.

Over the next three years, the screen star and the filmmaker shared glimpses into their relationship at red carpet events and on social media -- with their most recent public appearance being Disney's D23 Expo in September, where the pair was on hand to promote their short film, Remembering.

They worked on several projects over the years, including 2020's interactive program, The Messy Truth in VR, which earned them an Emmy. As for social media, one of Larson's last posts alongside Allan-Blitz came in August.

"Working working working but keeping it cute," she captioned the photo slideshow.

Elsewhere in the interview, Larson reflected on entering her 30s as a single woman, and how both her career and life would look as she eased into this new era.

"I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30," Larson says, adding that it seemed like she was facing a lot of life choices. "What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?"

And after turning 33 in October, she found herself asking even more questions. "That's such a big place to be in," she adds. "Certain existential questions come up."

What's helped Larson feel confident in her choices as she grapples with those existential questions, is that at the end of the day, she's the one who has to live with the choices she makes.

"What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not," Larson explains. "Artistically, I always understood that. But for some reason, as me, it’s been totally different. You can follow me around on set and be like, 'Wow, she really knows what she’s doing.' And then I go home and I’m like, 'I don’t know what I’m doing.' I get insecure, and I think I’m not enough, or I have a hard time asking for help or speaking up for myself in relationships."

For now, Larson is putting less pressure on having the answers to those questions and instead, is enjoying losing track of time. "I start to get back into, 'What do I like to eat? What time do I wake up? What time do I go to sleep?'"

The downtime is necessary for the Fast X star, who said that without it, she wouldn't be able to build up the creativity needed to take on that next project.

"I have nothing left to give unless I go through this period of adventure," Larson shares.

