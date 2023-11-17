Brie Larson has no plans to say goodbye to the Marvel universe anytime soon.

Following the recent release of The Marvels -- which saw Larson's Carol Danvers team up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) -- the Oscar-winning actress said there's plenty more to come for her character in the MCU.

"I think there is still so much inside of Carol," she explained. "I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her."

The actress also said that she loved seeing more of Carol's relatable side, apart from being a universe-saving superhero. "You are like, wait, oh of course she would wear Crocs," she laughed.

The Marvels begins with Carol living a solitary life in outer space, but after being essentially forced into a super-powered trio with Kamala and Monica, she starts to open herself up more to human connection and emotional attachments.

"I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her," Larson noted. "So I think that there is just so much more to go."

"She is just a great character to continue to grow with," she added. "It's like, as I am growing she is growing."

As for what's to come for Carol in the future of the MCU -- Larson isn't currently confirmed to star in any future projects -- the actress revealed there are definitely plans in the works, but that's all she could say.

"I don't want Marvel to come for me," she admitted, "but there is something. There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to so."

Until then, Larson is also enjoying the acclaim for her Apple TV+ series, Lessons in Chemistry, in which she plays Elizabeth Zott, a blacklisted chemist and single mother who channels her scientific knowledge into a successful cooking program for housewives.

In addition to starring on the show, Larson also serves as an executive producer, which she said she found "challenging in a way that was absolutely thrilling."

"I just loved every second of it," she raved. "I couldn't stop thinking about it anyway so it was like, might as well channel it all into getting this to be the best it could be."

"But there were times that I was in bed and I had like, TV and laptop and iPad, and they all had different episodes on it and I was like, well, this is maybe a bit too much," she added with a laugh.

The Marvels is in theaters now. Lessons in Chemistry is streaming now on Apple TV+ -- the season 1 finale streams on Nov. 24.

