Captain Marvel shut down Hollywood Blvd. for its Los Angeles premiere on Monday night, and Brie Larson was finding the whole thing very surreal.

"I don't know if it's ever going to make sense to me," Larson said with a laugh to ET's Nischelle Turner as she posed on the carpet in a stunning golden custom Rodarte gown detailed with white embroidering resembling her titular hero's signature stars.

The movie, which is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever standalone film centered on a female hero, celebrated its Hollywood premiere event on International Women's Day, the significance of which was not lost on the 29-year-old star.

"It's special," she said of the meaningful date. "It just shows that they're being pointed, as well, about what this movie means, or what it can mean."

Larson also posed alongside dozens of female fans dressed as Captain Marvel on the carpet, a testament to the impact that a film like Captain Marvel can have on a fan base yearning for representation among their favorite comic characters. However, she admitted to a star-struck moment herself, recently, when she was announced to speak alongside Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, Ashley Judd and more powerful female celebs and politicians at the upcoming 2019 Women in the World Summit.

"Those are all women that I look to and listen to when I'm feeling lost, so to be included with them is kind of surreal, to be honest," she admitted.

Next up for the Oscar winner-turned-superhero? More projects with her Captain Marvel co-star and newfound bestie, Samuel L. Jackson.

"We're the comedic duo you didn't know you needed," she joked of Jackson, who has accompanied her on the film's worldwide press tour, and most recently, to present at this year's Academy Awards. "I feel so lucky that I found, at this stage of my life, like, my person. So now we're just trying to figure out what the next three movies are going to be."

Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8. See more on the upcoming epic in the video below.

