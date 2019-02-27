This might just be Brie Larson's best look yet!

The 29-year-old actress looked spectacular at the Captain Marvel premiere at the Curzon Mayfair in London, England, on Wednesday. Arriving at the red carpet, Larson was a real-life heroine in a royal blue bespoke Valentino ball gown, designed by the Italian atelier's Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The stunning off-the-shoulder creation featured cut-outs on the sides, shimmering gold accents and a matching cape. She completed the marvelous look with strappy Christian Louboutin heels, her blonde locks pulled back in an updo and barely-there makeup. She kept her accessories to a minimum, only wearing dainty earrings.

During the event, Larson took the time to say hi to her fans, including one tiny tot who dressed up as her Marvel superhero.

Larson wasn't the only head-turning star to walk the red carpet. Gemma Chan, who portrays Minn-Erva, also stood out from the crowd in a bright red Brandon Maxwell two-piece. Meanwhile, Lashana Lynch, known as Maria Rambeau in the film, also looked radiant in a hot pink, body-hugging gown.

ET was on the set of Captain Marvel, where Larson admitted that her intense training brought out her competitive side.

