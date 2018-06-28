Brigitte Nielsen Shares Pic Of Newborn Baby: ‘Our Precious Little Frida’

Brigitte Nielsen's newborn daughter makes her Instagram debut!

The 54-year-old actress offered her followers a glimpse of baby Frida in an Instagram post on Wednesday. In the image, the Nielsen delicately cradles her fifth child while lying in her hospital bed and surrounded by flowers, stuffed animals and balloons.

“Our precious little Frida, our true love,” she captioned the sweet photo. The newborn's face is not seen in the pic as she is sporting a knitted cap and facing away from the camera.

This new photo comes just five days after the Surreal Life star welcomed Frida with husband Mattia Dessi in Los Angeles on Friday, June 23. The baby weighed five pounds, nine ounces upon her arrival.

The Danish actress waited until last month to break the news to fans that she was expecting another child. She made the announcement with an Instagram post showing her baby bump while wearing a white top and a tan sweater and resting on a wicker couch. “Family getting larger,” she captioned the exciting image.

Since then, she’s treated fans to several more photos of her growing bump, including a Father’s Day post for Mattia. In the photo, he happily puts his hand on her stomach as they sit in a car together. “You’ll be a great papa,” she wrote.

Nielsen has been married Dessì, a 39-year-old Italian TV producer, since 2006, and has four other children from previous relationships. Julian Winding, 34, is the son she shares with Kasper Winding, whom she was married to from 1983 to 1984, Killian Marcus Nielsen, 28, is her son with Mark Gastineau, while sons Douglas Aaron Meyer, 25, and Raoul Ayrton Meyer Jr., 23, are from her marriage to Raoul Meyer from 1993 to 2005.

Stayed tuned to see if the proud mom shares more photos of Frida.

