Brigitte Nielsen Welcomes Fifth Child at Age 54

Brigitte Nielsen is a mom for the fifth time!

The 54-year-old actress and her husband, Mattia Dessi, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Frida, on Friday, according to People. Their little bundle of joy was born in Los Angeles and weighed five pounds, nine ounces.

On the day Nielsen gave birth, the Beverly Hills Cops II star shared an Instagram selfie with Dessi while grabbing lunch. Earlier in the week, she also gave her hubby a sweet shout-out for Father's Day.

"You'll be a great papà ❤️ Ti amo 💋 #fathersday #daddy #love #family," she wrote alongside a pic of them sitting in a car and him touching her baby bump.

Nielsen first announced her pregnancy at the end of May by sharing a photo of her growing belly. "Family getting larger," she captioned the photo.

Nielsen has been married to the 39-year-old Italian TV producer since 2006. Frida is Nielsen's first daughter.

She is also mother to four other sons from previous relationships. Julian Winding, 34, is the son she shares with Kasper Winding, whom she was married to from 1983 to 1984, Killian Marcus Nielsen, 28, is her son with Mark Gastineau, while Douglas Aaron Meyer, 25, and Raoul Ayrton Meyer Jr., 23, are from her marriage to Raoul Meyer from 1993 to 2005.

Congratulations to the growing family!

RELATED CONTENT:

Brigitte Nielsen Is Pregnant With Fifth Child -- See Her Baby Bump

Eva Longoria Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Find Out His Name and See the First Pic!

Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Related Gallery