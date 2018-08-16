Before Britney Spears hits the stage, she likes to prepare by shaking her booty!

On Wednesday, the veteran pop star shared a new, sweet clip on Instagram in which she and her fella, Sam Asghari, decided to do some dancing prior to her show in Antwerp, Belgium.

Wearing a crop top (displaying her insane abs) and jeans, the “Slumber Party” singer cut a rug to “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi’s mega-hit single featuring Justin Bieber. Sporting a black T-shirt and shorts, her personal trainer boyfriend didn’t hesitate to join her on their makeshift dance floor. The pair even shared a kiss while grooving together.

"@samasghari came to visit me in Belgium, so we danced before my show! What a perfect night 👠🦁🇧🇪 #PieceOfMe," she captioned the fun clip. The cute couple also posed for a photo, which both shared with fans.

This touching moment arrives just days after the 36-year-old singer revealed to her followers that she’d found the perfect way to shake off the doldrums of going from city to city while on her Piece of Me tour – doing two hours of Yoga each day!

Spears posted a clip of herself doing a number of positions in different hotel rooms on Monday with this caption: “Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely.”

No wonder the songstress is able to maintain her incredibly fit figure!

Get more news on Spears in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Reflects on '...Baby One More Time' Nearly 20 Years Later

Britney Spears Displays Rock-Hard Abs in Sequined Outfit During European Leg of 'Piece of Me' Tour

Britney Spears' Financial Records Released in Child Support Case

Related Gallery