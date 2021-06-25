Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Jet Off to Hawaii Following Conservatorship Hearing
Britney Spears by the Numbers: How Conservatorship Affects Her $…
How Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Feel After Explosiv…
Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Sports 'Free Britney' Shir…
Justin Timberlake Supports Britney Spears After Her Emotional Co…
‘Framing Britney Spears’ Director Speaks Out Ahead of New Conser…
Britney Spears Speaks Out About Her Conservatorship: What She Sa…
Revelations From Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing, Justin…
Britney Spears Apologizes For 'Pretending' to Be OK, Rihanna Cov…
How Britney Spears Hopes to Set a Precedent After Feeling 'Manip…
Paris Hilton's Family Reacts to Britney Spears Saying She Didn't…
Britney Spears Appears to Speak Out About 'Pretending' to Be OK …
Britney Spears’ Court Battle: Biggest Bombshells and What Comes …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby No. 2
Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…
Sam Asghari Wears ‘Free Britney’ Shirt, Scooter Braun Calls Tayl…
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals What Brought Her Back to ‘Jersey…
New Details on Ariana Grande’s Life as a Newlywed, Travis Calls …
Camille Kostek Asks Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski About That Viral Lo…
‘In The Heights’ Star Leslie Grace on How She Reacted to Booking…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are taking a beach vacation. Following Spears' explosive court statement amid her ongoing conservatorship battle, she and her boyfriend jetted off to Hawaii.
The couple appeared to be in good spirits as they traveled to their destination, with Asghari taking to Instagram to post several videos of him and his girlfriend acting silly with Snapchat filters.
"You’re welcome," Asghari captioned his post.
In her statement, Spears claimed that, under her conservatorship, she is unable to get married or have another baby. The 39-year-old singer also claimed that she hasn't been allowed to go off birth control, despite her wishes.
"Britney and Sam basically live their life as a couple under curfew. She wants to be free of all the restrictions and she is ready to fight for her life because that is what this is," a source told ET. "Sam feels so proud of Britney for finally having this moment. It's her liberation and it's a long time coming."
Even with Spears' ongoing court battle, ET's source said that she and her 27-year-old beau are "stronger than ever."
"Sam loves her very much. They understand each other on a deep level," the source said. "Their love is often childlike and fun, but it is also deep and serious. They have overcome so much, which has balanced them out, but also showed them that they can do anything together."
"They're stronger than ever and ready to take on whatever challenge comes their way including business, personal, everything else in between. It's Britney and Sam as a unit, period," the source continued, before noting that Asghari "has been going above and beyond to make sure Britney knows how much he supports and loves her" by planning grand gestures for her "to feel extra special and adored."
The source added that Asghari, who wore a #FreeBritney shirt ahead of his girlfriend's hearing, has been "a huge support emotionally for Britney," as he "continues to be her backbone, support her, and show his love, and he always will."
RELATED CONTENT:
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Feel Like a 'Couple With a Curfew'
Paris Hilton Declares 'Free Britney' After Singer's Statement in Court
What's Next for Britney Spears in Her Conservatorship Battle
Related Gallery