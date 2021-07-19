Britney Spears Belts Out Her Song 'Lonely' in the Car With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Speaks Out Using #FreeBritney After Her Latest Tr…
Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Sister Jamie Lynn in New Insta…
Paris Hilton Is ‘Not Offended’ by Britney Spears Mentioning Her …
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Spears Sent Her Daughters …
Britney Spears’ Court Battle: Biggest Bombshells and What Comes …
How Britney Spears Hopes to Set a Precedent After Feeling 'Manip…
Britney Spears Gets a Win in Court, 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic's …
What's at Stake in Britney Spears' Latest Court Battle, Cardi B …
Backstreet Boys Member AJ McLean Sends Message of Support to Bri…
Britney Spears Appears to Speak Out About 'Pretending' to Be OK …
Christina Aguilera Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears After…
Britney Spears Speaks Out About Her Conservatorship: What She Sa…
Paris Hilton's Family Reacts to Britney Spears Saying She Didn't…
‘Framing Britney Spears’ Director Speaks Out Ahead of New Conser…
Justin Timberlake Supports Britney Spears After Her Emotional Co…
BackSync on If We Can Expect a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC Crossover …
Britney Spears' Dad Claims He's Had No Involvement in Her Person…
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Nose Job, Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed Ab…
Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Sports 'Free Britney' Shir…
Britney Spears' Manager and Lawyer Resign After Explosive Conser…
Britney Spears has been using her voice in the courtroom recently and now she's getting back to singing.
Over the weekend, the 39-year-old performer had some fun in the car with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, which he posted to his Instagram Stories.
"This is a song I wrote that I was proud of," Spears is heard saying in the clip.
"Really?" Asghari asks her. "I love this song."
She then belts out a verse, singing, "Think of times you made me cry/ you had me so confused/ I'm tired of trying leave behind this/ what's a girl to do?"
As Spears continues to speak out against her father, Jamie Spears, and her conservatorship, it's unclear whether she will ever perform publicly again.
Earlier this month, her manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, resigned noting that Spears "had been voicing her intention to officially retire."
Over the weekend, Spears also posted to Instagram, writing, "Look, I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼♀️ 🚫!!!!"
The singer added that she'd rather share dance videos from her living room.
"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit," she expressed.
RELATED CONTENT:
Britney Spears Calls Out Dad & Sister While Addressing Her Future
Britney Spears Sends a Message to People 'Who Never Showed Up' for Her
Backstreet Boys Share Sweet Message of Support to Britney Spears