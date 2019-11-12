Britney Spears is spending time with family -- making for some sweet, shareable moments.

On Tuesday, Jamie Lynn Spears revealed that she and her daughters, Maddie, 11, and Ivey, 1, whom she shares with ex-fiance Casey Aldridge, have been enjoying some quiet time with the songstress by way of a post on social media.

In the image, Britney, Ivey and Maddie are all lined up in a row, lying on their backs and holding their feet up in the air. While the girls are seemingly struggling to keep their feet together, their famous aunt is pulling it off.

Jamie Lynn added a rainbow filter and acknowledged her older sister's skill in the caption, writing, "Auntie > Me 👯♀️."

Last week, Britney posted a video on Instagram in which she does a number of poses while balanced on her gym coach's feet, which she explained "opens my back and it enables me to breathe better and to open up."

In the clip's caption, the singer explained that her posture is associated with her self-esteem levels, which she says isn't always where she wants it to be.

"Body language is everything ! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood .... I have self esteem problems so I slouch," she wrote. "These poses help me everyday become stronger and it's quite fun doing them ... I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I'm not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!!"

