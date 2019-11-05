Britney Spears Admits She Has 'Self-Esteem Problems'

Britney Spears is getting candid about her insecurities.

In her latest Instagram post, the 37-year-old singer opens up about her struggles with self-esteem and how she has learned the powerful impact of speaking to herself, and carrying herself, effectively.

“Body language is everything!” Spears writes, alongside a video. “The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood .... I have self esteem problems so I slouch ... These poses help me everyday become stronger and it’s quite fun doing them.”

“I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I’m not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!!” she adds.

In the video, Spears tells viewers how she was working with her gym coach to arch her back.

“By hanging upside down it opens my back and it enables me to breathe better and to open up,” she says. “And to feel better. So here I go.”

Wearing a bright blue bikini while Sting’s "Fields of Gold" plays, Spears then balances herself on her coach as he lies on the ground with his hands holding up her upper body and his feet supporting her butt while she pulls different moves and poses with her legs.

A photo then shows the coach impressively balancing Spears’ whole body -- on his feet!

Spears’ self-esteem confession comes after a new documentary aired which shed new light into one of the singer’s most public meltdowns, when she shaved her head in 2007.

According to tattoo artist Emily Wynne-Hughes, who is interviewed in Britney Spears: Breaking Point, Spears’ explanation for buzzing off half of her hair was somewhat puzzling.

"I remember asking her, 'Why did you shave your head?' And her answer was a bit weird," said Wynne-Hughes, who saw Spears shortly after the incident. “It was, ‘I just don’t want anybody touching my head. I’m sick of people touching my hair.'"

More than a decade later, Spears has moved on from the well-publicized makeover, finding joy in her daily workouts, two sons and boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

ET caught up with Asghari in October as he dished on the couple’s holiday plans.

"I got family out here, I got my girlfriend. So we're gonna be spending a lot of time with my family and my girlfriend," he said.

See more on Spears below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

New Britney Spears Doc Shines Light on Why Singer Shaved Her Head in 2007

Britney Spears Proves She's More Flexible Than the Rest of Us in Impressive Gymnastics Video

Britney Spears Talks About Healing While Sharing Snapshots From Maui Vacation

Sam Asghari Talks Holiday Plans With Britney Spears (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery