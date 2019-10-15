Britney Spears has changed her look once again, and this time she’s gone back to blonde.

The 37-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday so unveil her new ‘do.

“So maybe blondes do have more fun 😉😉😉😉,” Spears captioned a video posted on Instagran. “It’s not professional Hollywood hair and makeup .... but hey it’s real and I’m watching Vacation !!! 🏖😉🏖😉😉😉😉 PS Just got out of pool so hair is wet ... sorry!!!”

The clip showed her sitting on a couch in a white outfit with her lighter locks piled onto her head.

Just a day earlier, Spears posted a photo showing her sitting in a tree in Maui, Hawaii, with darker hair.

“Nothing heals more than the ocean,” she wrote alongside the pic. “🌊 I always feel so alive when I see the ocean 🌊 in Maui .... it’s literally turquoise ... it’s unbelievable !!!”

Those brunette locks were inspired by her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, according to an Instagram post in September.

"Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!" Spears wrote, about switching from blonde to brunette in July.

Meanwhile, the musician’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, recently told ET he’s looking forward to some vacation time with Spears over the coming holidays.

"I got family out here, I got my girlfriend. So we're gonna be spending a lot of time with my family and my girlfriend," he said, having previously gushed to ET about how his mom and three sisters "love" Spears.

