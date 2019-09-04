He won the heart of one of the world’s biggest pop stars following their 2016 “Slumber Party,” and now Sam Asghari is dishing to ET about how his romance with Britney Spears evolved, the biggest misconception about him and his hopes for his and Spears' future!

ET’s Keltie Knight sat down with the hunky 25-year-old and naturally, the question of putting a ring on it came up.

“Absolutely,” Asghari responded when asked whether he saw marriage in his future with Spears, 37. “This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family.”

“Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know,” he added. “Actually, you might be the first one to know -- you never know!”

Regardless of wedding bells, the couple has already started blending their families, with Asghari, who was born in Iran, sharing how his mother, Fatima, and siblings adore the pop princess.

“I have three sisters. We've hung out a lot of times,” said Asghari, who has worked as a model and personal trainer. “We've been together for three years and my sisters love her, my family loves her. My mom lives in another country [but] when she was here, she met her.”

Likewise, Spears’ two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, (whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline) have a great bond with Asghari, who has enjoyed trips to Disneyland with the two and described his relationship with the boys as “absolutely amazing.”

Amazing is also how Asghari described his life, three years on from getting the call to appear in Spears’ music video for her song, “Slumber Party.” The gig marked his second music video, having also appeared in Fifth Harmony’s sexy “Work From Home” video.

“I got a lot of attention from Fifth Harmony, so I knew what I was stepping into,” he said. “Fifth Harmony was coming out as a little group and now Britney Spears, the princess of pop is calling me wanting me to play the love interest of the movie. I said, ‘Why not? Let me give it a shot.’”

Asghari got the life-changing gig thanks to a friend who was working on the video and gave his name to the casting director. Subsequently, Asghari’s photos were sent to Spears. “She picked it,” recalled Asghari, who didn’t have to audition for the role. “[She said,] ‘I want this guy,’ so that's how it was.”

“At the music video, we connected. We talked,” he continued, sharing how the couple’s relationship evolved from working together to Spears calling him five months later asking if he wanted to get sushi. “We talked at the music video about what [we] like to eat -- sushi -- and then [exchanged] text messages and next thing you know, [we’re] just like a normal couple.”

Indeed, while it may come as a surprise to some, “normal” is exactly how Asghari describes their romance.

“What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal,” he said. “It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other.”

The fact that Asghari feels the two -- who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in July -- can live a normal life is impressive, given the intense scrutiny which often surrounds Spears, and now him. He feels it’s important to “stick to your goal and not let the attention bother you” -- something which has helped him deal with the spotlight.

Heightened attention is something he and his family were somewhat accustomed to when he entered his romance with the "...Baby One More Time" singer. “I've been an athlete [so] they've always had to deal with a little bit of that,” he explained. “So, it was a good build until now and they are dealing good with it.”

With so much added attention on him thanks to his love life, what’s one misconception about Asghari?

That his experience with modeling means he’s all looks and no personality, and that he wouldn't be humble, he said. “I think being humble is something that I have to challenge," he shared. "When people meet me, they’re like, ‘Oh my god, you’re humble -- you’re a normal person.”

As for Spears, Asghari is proud that most people know what a “sweetheart” she is.

“I think the world knows,” he said. “She’s been around for a lot of years and she has a lot of fans and I think people do understand that she's a sweetheart.”

Spears is just as smitten with Asghari, taking to social media recently to gush, "I can't believe I wake up every morning to this man," in a video which featured the charmer presenting her with a rose while cooking breakfast.

Tune into ET tonight and on Monday, Sept. 9, as Asghari opens up about his and Spears' adorable Instagram posts. He'll also discuss his incredible fitness journey and acting aspirations. Check local show listings HERE.

