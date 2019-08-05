Britney Spears spent some family time in the happiest place on Earth!

Over the weekend, the 37-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share pics from her time at Disneyland with her sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

In one pic, the trio smiles happily as they pose near the front of the amusement park, with the boys -- whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline -- rocking shorts and T-shirts and Britney opting for a yellow floral dress and wedge sandals.

Also in the post was a video of the group getting on a ride, a shot of Walt Disney and a pic of Britney's sons at a restaurant.

"Great time at Disneyland today .... but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain!!! Geeez .... " Britney quipped in the caption. "Anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE!!!!! Such a great place!!!!!"

It's been a busy few weeks for Spears' family! Late last month, Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn, took to Instagram to share pics and videos from "COUSINS VACA 2019," where her daughters and nephews went on a ton of fun adventures.

A video set to Kacey Musgraves' "Oh, What a World" features 11-year-old Maddie and 1-year-old Ivey at a bowling alley, an aquarium and riding bumper cars with their cousins. During the trip, the group also chowed down on Five Guys and attended a baseball game.

Prior to posting the sweet video, Jamie Lynn shared a shot of herself, Maddie, Sean and Jayden at the Atlanta Braves baseball game.

All the family time came after Britney made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Sam Asghari last month. A source recently told ET how important family is to the couple and revealed that Sam is close with Britney's kids.

"For Britney, being a mother is the most important part of her life," the source said last month. "She is the most content whenever she is around her boys. Sam is also very involved with the kids' lives. The boys appreciate it when they all spend time together as a family."

"Her kids love when Sam is around," the source added. "They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well."

Watch the video below for more on the Spears family.

