Britney Spears is loving life, especially when it comes to her handsome beau.

The "Womanizer" singer took to Instagram again on Saturday to showcase exactly what she likes about boyfriend Sam Asghari, and how lucky she feels to have him in her life.

"I can't believe I wake up every morning to this man," Spears says, directly into the camera in the sort of friendly tone that has become a signature of her recent social posts.

The singer then points the camera at Asghari, who is cooking food in a skillet. He smiles for the camera and pulls a rose out from behind his back, which he gives to Spears.

"Not only is my boyfriend really hot, he's probably like the best chef in the world," Spears later adds, before turns the camera around to the meal Asghari is grilling up. "He's showing off right now."

Spears also captioned the pic citing the importance of healthy eating, writing, "Belly rules the mind!!!!"

The sweet post comes just two weeks after the singer sparked engagement rumors when she and Asghari walked their first official red carpet together and she was spotted rocking a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

However, it turns out that the speculation wasn't accurate. According to sources, the ring was a "design statement" that was a part of her outfit for the star-studded red carpet event. Check out the video below for more on the cute couple.

