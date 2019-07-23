Lance Bass Says He Came Out to Britney Spears on Her Wedding Night

Lance Bass is opening up like never before about his boy band days.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 40-year-old former *NSYNC member revealed that he came out to Britney Spears in January 2004 in the midst of her Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander. Bass' confession to Spears occurred about two years prior to when he publicly came out.

"It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason. So I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing," Bass recalled of Spears' first marriage, which was annulled just days after the fact. "And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset."

"And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn't stop crying, so I was like, 'I'm gay,'" Bass continued. "And it made her stop crying... She chuckled."

Despite eventually coming out as gay, Bass also spoke about his previous sexual experience with women, even revealing that he joined the mile high club with a female.

"It was on a BBJ -- a Boeing Business Jet -- because it has a bed!" Bass recalled of his mile high experience, adding that the encounter was "well before" he began dating Reichen Lehmkuhl, the male Amazing Race winner who Bass was seeing when he came out.

"It was with a woman," he said. "I know. Breaking news! Breaking news!"

"I was doing it and doing it and doing it well," Bass quipped of having sex with women during his time in *NSYNC. "Doing what we had to do to survive."

Bass' experience at Spears' wedding wasn't the only time he attended a celebrity's nuptials! In fact, Bass recently served as the officiant for his pals Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's nuptials.

"I thought they were very them," Bass said of the Vanderpump Rules stars' vows. "Especially Jax's."

Bass also confirmed that he witnessed either "explosive fights or crazy hookups between the cast members" -- though he pleaded the fifth with the details -- revealed that many of the Bravo show's cast members had "their fair share" of alcohol at the wedding, and called Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's relationship "great."

Additionally, Bass shared that he found Taylor and Cartwright's decision to play *NSYNC songs at their wedding "endearing" rather than annoying.

"I was just surprised that they actually knew the dance to 'Bye Bye Bye,'" he admitted of the boy band's hit 2000 song. "So I was very impressed."

Watch the video below for more on Bass.

