Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Photo of Britney's Sons All Grown Up

Jamie Lynn Spears took her family out to the ballpark!

On Thursday, Britney Spears' little sister took to Instagram to share a shot from her time at an Atlanta Braves baseball game with her eldest daughter, 11-year-old Maddie, and her two nephews, Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12.

Britney, 37, shares her two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Meanwhile, Jamie shares Maddie with her ex, Casey Aldridge, and also has a 1-year-old daughter, Ivey, with her husband, Jamie Watson.

The group is all smiles in the shot -- including 28-year-old Jamie's husband, who watched the game via FaceTime -- as they're dressed casually to take in the action.

"Everyone had a good time at the @braves game, even JPW🤳🏻⚾️♥️," Jamie captioned the pic.

The family time came shortly after Britney made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Despite pairing her stunning red dress with a diamond ring on that finger, ET learned that Britney and Sam are not engaged just yet. According to sources, the ring was a "design statement" that was a part of her outfit.

Last month, a source told ET that Britney and Sam "encourage and support each other" through everything and noted how close Sam is to Britney's kids.

"For Britney, being a mother is the most important part of her life," the source said. "She is the most content whenever she is around her boys. Sam is also very involved with the kids' lives. The boys appreciate it when they all spend time together as a family."

"Her kids love when Sam is around," the source added. "They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well."

