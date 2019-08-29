Britney Spears is rocking a new 'do!

On Sunday, an eyewitness spotted Spears having dinner with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at Cecconi's, and Italian restaurant in West Hollywood.

The eyewitness noted that Spears looked casual for her date night and was sporting new brunette hair, a white, midriff-baring shirt, a belly ring and tight jeans.

"She seemed super happy, smiling and laughing a lot," the eyewitness said, adding that Spears "was with two security guards."

The Spears sighting came just days after the 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to lament fake people that had been in her life.

"Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake," she wrote on Instagram. "I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... So I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!"

Asghari supported Spears in the comments section, writing, "Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world) ♥️."

As for her relationship with Asghari, a source told ET in June that the couple likes "to keep things relaxed and simple" when spending time with each other and Spears' sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Sam is really in love with Britney. He will always be there to help in any way he can. He's her protector," the source said. "... For Britney, being a mother is the most important part of her life. She is the most content whenever she is around her boys. Sam is also very involved with the kids' lives. The boys appreciate it when they all spend time together as a family."

"Her kids love when Sam is around," the source added. "They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well."

