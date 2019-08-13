Britney Spears spent a lot of time at Target over the last year!

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 37-year-old pop singer visited Target more than 80 times in 2018.

The documents, which were filed in connection to her conservator case, reveal that the "Toxic" singer spent more than $66,000 on household supplies in the last calendar year. The expenses were a result of all of those Target trips, as well as multiple purchases at Home Depot, Walmart, Bed, Bath & Beyond, 7-Eleven and Amazon. Her living expenses totaled just over $400,000.

Additionally, Spears spent just north of $70,000 on travel over the last year. During one trip, the singer spent over $16,000 on a four-night stay at the posh Montage Beverly Hills hotel.

However, Spears' biggest expense came with her legal and conservator fees, which totaled over $1.1 million. Of that amount, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, took home $128,000, the same amount he received the year prior. Spears' dad has served as her conservator since 2008, and became her sole conservator after his former co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, resigned earlier this year.

Spears' assets at the end of 2018 totaled $59,079,755.76. That total is just over $2.5 million more than Spears' assets totaled in April 2018, when her financial records were submitted as part of her child support case with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The former couple shares two sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

This time, the detailed documents were disclosed as part of Spears' conservator case, as the court requires that all of the money going in and out of Spears' accounts be shown.

