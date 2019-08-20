Britney Spears is getting real.

The "Stronger" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share her feelings, as well as express how you never know who to trust.

"Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win," she quoted, before expressing how "people can be fake."

"Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake," she captioned her post. "I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... So I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!"

Shortly after, Spears' beau, Sam Asghari, left his lady love a comment, writing, "Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world) ♥️."

Instagram

It's been a year filled with many ups and downs for the 37-year-old pop singer. In April, Spears checked herself into a health facility. A source told ET at the time that she made the decision in order to deal with the tremendous stress she had been having over her father, Jamie Spears', current health crisis.

Shortly after, however, her fans began the #FreeBritney campaign after they claimed that the singer was being held against her will at the facility. ET then learned that despite the protests by some of her fans, the singer has the freedom to go where she wants, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

Additionally, she had also been in court to attend status hearings on her conservatorship, and was granted a permanent five-year restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi.

Then in May, a source told ET that the "Sometimes" singer was in "no state to be able to take care of herself." "Britney has had another very difficult week," the source said at the time, adding that "getting through each day is a challenge."

"Performing again right now or anytime soon is not an option," the source expressed. "She is in no state to be able to take care of herself let alone to do live shows. She needs to get the right combination of medication and therapy for more than just a 30-day stay in a facility for her to be able to function properly."

Since then, Spears continues to share life updates with her fans on her social media platform, and recently posted pics from her time at Disneyland with her sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

For more on Spears, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' Finances Revealed During Conservatorship Case, Shows She Went to Target 80 Times

Britney Spears Shares Adorable Pic at Disneyland with Sons Sean and Jayden

Britney Spears Gushes Over 'Hot' Boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'I Can't Believe I Wake Up Every Morning to This Man'

Related Gallery