Sam Asghari Reveals His Holiday Plans With Britney Spears (Exclusive)

Sam Asghari is ready for some down time this holiday season!

ET caught up with the 25-year-old personal trainer at WWE SmackDown's 20th anniversary celebration, and he revealed that he plans to spend time with his girlfriend, Britney Spears, over the holiday season.

"I got family out here, I got my girlfriend. So we're gonna be spending a lot of time with my family and my girlfriend," he said of his holiday plans, after previously telling ET that his three sisters and his mom "love" Spears.

In addition to spending quality time with the pop princess, Asghari is also focused on his career -- which includes movie and TV aspirations, as well as a secret project with Jamie Foxx. Meanwhile, Spears recently said that she's "taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want."

"That's a great message," Asghari said of Spears' post. "The same goes with me. I always take some time away from everything on myself. You gotta do that stuff in order to stay on top of your career, stay on top of your life, so you can have more to offer to your family members and people that you love the most."

One of the things Spears is doing to focus on herself is keeping up a fitness routine. In fact, on Monday, Spears took to Instagram to share a shot of herself in a yoga studio in Maui.

"So I found this adorable simple yoga studio in Maui," she wrote alongside a mirror pic of herself looking fit. "I tried to start off by doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ but I danced the first 20 minutes and let go ..... I finished with stretching, splits and yoga!"

"Most of the year I did a lot of heat yoga, and I over did it. I prefer cardio and dancing now!!!" Spears continued. "My trip to Maui was amazing, but I lost seven hours of footage because my phone didn’t have a back up plan. I was extremely upset ... I had three outside videos and seven pics and hotel footage ... but anyhow ... I kept moving forward!!! Oh, and at night the studio had baby twinkle lights .. I preferred nights ... it was magical 👒👒👒"

Prior to chatting with Asghari at WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Fox, ET got an exclusive interview with Spears' main man. Check it out:

