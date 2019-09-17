Britney Spears' father will not be facing criminal prosecution relating to an alleged incident with his 13-year-old grandson.

Ventura County District Attorney Gregory Totten announced on Tuesday that criminal charges won't be filed against Jamie Spears. The news comes several weeks after Britney's sons -- 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden -- were granted a temporary restraining order after an alleged incident on Aug. 24.

According to the DA's office, "The Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigated allegations involving child abuse by Mr. Spears. After reviewing the evidence, there is insufficient proof that criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears."

A source spoke with ET earlier this month and alleged that Jamie and Sean got into a verbal argument, which resulted in Sean locking himself in a bedroom inside Jamie's home in Westlake Village, California. Jamie then allegedly broke down the bedroom door, according to the source, who claimed Jamie "put his hands on [Sean]" once inside, noting that Sean did not have any visible bruises or injuries following the alleged incident.

The source also claimed that, on Aug. 25, Federline and his divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Federline later requested the temporary restraining order on his sons' behalf.

According to Kaplan, "Britney recognized the children were in a dangerous situation and she demonstrated the correct parental judgment by removing them from it."

Shortly after this occurred, Jamie petitioned the court to allow him to step down as his daughter's conservator. The request was granted on Sept. 9.

For more on the ongoing legal drama, watch the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Posts Sweet Birthday Messages for Sons Sean & Jayden Amid Family Drama

Sam Asghari ‘Absolutely’ Sees Marriage In His Future with Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Sons Allegedly Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Singer's Father

Related Gallery