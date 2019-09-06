Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Temporarily Wants Out as Her Conservator

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to temporarily step down as her conservator.

According to legal documents obtained by ET on Friday, Jamie is requesting that the court "temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship ... due to personal health reasons" as early as Sept. 9 until Jan. 20, 2020. Jamie has been the 37-year-old singer's conservator since 2008, and he became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March.

The documents state that Jamie wants Britney's temporary conservator to be Jodi Montgomery -- whom he says has been her "care manager" for approximately a year -- and that she has already signed an agreement that says she consents to act as a temporary conservator for Britney. As temporary conservator, Montgomery would have the power to restrict and limit Britney's visitors by any means (minus her lawyer) and arrange for appropriate security, retain caretakers for Britney on a 24-hour/7-day basis, as well as prosecute civil harassment restraining orders. She would also have the power to communicate with expert medical personnel regarding Britney and get full access to her medical and psychiatric records.

"It is for the best interest of the conservatee for Ms. Montgomery to be appointed temporary conservator, without delay, for this time period," the documents state.

The hearing for the judge to sign off on the request is scheduled for Sept. 9.

ET has reached out to attorneys for both Jamie and Britney for comment.

The legal filing comes after Britney's two sons -- Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 -- were granted a temporary restraining order against Jamie, a source told ET on Wednesday. The source claimed that an incident occurred on Aug. 24, in which Jamie allegedly "engaged in conduct that was physical abuse" toward Sean. According to the source, the very next day, Kevin Federline -- Sean and Jayden's father -- and Federline's divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Kaplan, "Britney recognized the children were in a dangerous situation and she demonstrated the correct parental judgment by removing them from it."

ET also reached out to Federline's attorney on Friday.

This isn't the first time Jamie's health has made headlines. In January, Britney took an indefinite work hiatus to be by her father's side after he suffered a life-threatening illness. Late last year, Jamie was rushed to the hospital when his colon ruptured. According to a release, he spent 28 days in the hospital, and the family credited the doctors and nurses for saving his life.

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died," Britney wrote on Instagram. "We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time."

It's clearly been a tough year for Britney, and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has been by her side throughout. ET recently sat down exclusively with 25-year-old Asghari, and he said he "absolutely" saw marriage in their future. Watch the video below for more:

