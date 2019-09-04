After she was spotted rocking a new, darker 'do last week, Britney Spears is flaunting her new style for her fans.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to officially debut her brunette locks -- after having previously been a blonde for quite some time -- with a playful video montage featuring several snapshots of herself making adorably goofy faces.

"Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!!" the 37-year-old "Womanizer" singer captioned the cute clip, along with a random high-heeled shoe emoji, for some reason.

"Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!" Spears added, referring to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who made the switch from blonde to brunette back in July.

The change appears to have gone over well with the singer's handsome boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who took to the comments to lavish his lady love with compliments.

"Beautiful blond or black," Asghari wrote, alongside a heart emoji, before hundreds of other Instagram users made sure to chime in and explain that her hair is actually brown and not black.

It seems Asghari likely doesn't care about the nuances of color differentiation and is more interested in loving and supporting his girlfriend. After all, he recently revealed to ET that he does have his sights set on marrying the singer some day.

ET’s Keltie Knight sat down with Asghari and when the question of whether or not he planned on proposing in the future, he boldly declared, "Absolutely."

"This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family," he explained, adding, "Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know."

