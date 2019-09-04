Sam Asghari is opening up like never before about his relationship with Britney Spears.

The actor and fitness trainer first met the 37-year-old singer when he starred in the music video for her 2016 song, "Slumber Party." In an exclusive sit-down interview with ET's Keltie Knight, Asghari reveals that he landed the role after starring in Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" music video.

"My first one was 'Work From Home' from Fifth Harmony, and now Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop, is calling me wanting me to play the love interest of [her music video]," he excitedly recalls. "I said, 'Why not? Let me give it a shot.'"

He was in such high demand to star in the video that he didn't even have to audition. "It was a direct book," Asghari shares. "A good friend of mine was working on the music video at the time. They told the casting director to cast this guy and then they sent my pictures to [Britney] and she picked it. 'I want this guy' -- and so that's how it was."

It wasn't long before Asghari received another phone call, but this time it was to get some sushi with Spears. "We talked at the music video [and] we talked about what do you like to eat, sushi," he remembers. "...Then text messages and next thing you know, just like a normal couple."

Years later, the couple is still going strong and recently made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

