Sam Asghari is ready to make his mark in Hollywood!

The actor and fitness trainer turned heads when he starred in Fifth Harmony's music video for "Work From Home" and his girlfriend, Britney Spears', music video for "Slumber Party," but that's just the beginning for him.

Asghari exclusively sat down with ET's Keltie Knight for his first TV interview and revealed his plans to make it on the big screen.

"I'm getting called to Disney kids shows and kids movies all the time, [but] at the same time, the killer of the entire movie," he shared.

While he's open to taking on lots of parts, Asghari is very interested in the roles Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is offered, and is a big fan of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's work, especially after seeing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood several times.

In fact, the Los Angeles premiere of the film is where Asghari and Spears made their red carpet debut as a couple. "I would have loved to collaborate with any of those people [in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood]," he said of the cast, which includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. "Have Quentin Tarantino please give me a call. Anytime that he's ready, I'm ready to do any project with him. I'm a big fan of him."

Further gushing over the film, Asghari added, "The movie was great. I watched it a couple times -- you have to with a Quentin Tarantino. The cast is phenomenal. The best of the best."

When asked if he sees himself as "sort of like the next generation of The Rock," Asghari replied, "Exactly, [that's] what we're going for, absolutely!"

While he has received a lot more attention since dating Spears, Asghari said he still maintains a low-key lifestyle -- and his focus.

"I do appreciate my life at the moment and as long as you stick to your goal and really not let the attention really bother you, I think you should be fine," he shared. "...Hardest thing for me is really sticking to the work. It's the hardest and the easiest thing. I constantly have to remind myself that I'm in this professionally. ...The grit of it is to be on and nobody sees it, like I said, 90 percent of it. And then the 10 percent is a show -- lights, camera and all that stuff."

Asghari already has a fan in Spears, telling ET that she helps him run lines. "Yesterday I did an audition and she helped me with it. She's great," he gushed over his girlfriend.

At the moment, Asghari is busy promoting Can You Keep a Secret?, where he plays Omar alongside Laverne Cox and Alexandra Daddario.

"Omar is a lawyer and at the end of the movie, I'm not going to spoil too much for you, but at the end of the movie, I do have a really interesting scene. So go and watch it," he dished.

As for whether he'd be open to sex scenes, Asghari admitted, "No. No, I would not."

Asghari is, however, open to theater work and hasn't let up on making time for auditions. "I think I've been on more than 1,000 auditions and really booked a few -- but that's the mental factor of it," the former college athlete said. "I deal with it [by taking] the points, I write down all the things that I did wrong at the audition, and I become better for the next one."

"It's a numbers game," he continued. "As long as you go in there, you're learning from your mistakes, you're learning what you did wrong, what you did to prepare for it, you kind of have to blame yourself and really take responsibility."

Can You Keep a Secret? hits theaters on Sept. 13 in theaters and On Demand.

