Britney Spears' kids have been granted a temporary restraining order against the singer's father, Jamie Spears, a source tells ET.

Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 -- whom Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- were granted a temporary restraining order after an alleged incident on Aug. 24, according to the source, who claims Jamie "engaged in conduct that was physical abuse" toward Sean.

The source alleges that Jamie and Sean got into a verbal argument, which resulted in Sean locking himself in a bedroom inside Jamie's home in Westlake Village, California. Jamie then broke down the bedroom door, according to the source, who claims Jamie "put his hands on [Sean]" once inside, noting that Sean did not have any visible bruises or injuries following the alleged incident.

The source also claims that on Aug. 25, Federline and his divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. According to Kaplan, "Britney recognized the children were in a dangerous situation and she demonstrated the correct parental judgment by removing them from it."

ET has reached out to Britney and Jamie's attorneys for comment, as well as authorities.

It hasn't been an easy year for Britney, who has faced plenty of ups and downs over the past few months. Back in April, the pop star checked herself into a health facility. A source told ET at the time that she made the decision in order to deal with the tremendous stress she had been having over her father's current health crisis.

Shortly after, however, her fans sparked the #FreeBritney campaign after they claimed that the singer -- who is under a conservatorship -- was being held against her will at the facility. ET then learned that despite the protests by some of her fans, the singer has the freedom to go where she wants, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

Additionally, Britney also appeared in court to attend status hearings on her conservatorship and was granted a permanent five-year restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi.

Last month, ET obtained court documents filed in connection to Britney's conservator case, which revealed that her father took home $128,000 of the over $1.1 million in expenses from her legal and conservator fees. Jamie has served as her conservator since 2008, and became her sole conservator after his former co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, resigned earlier this year.

