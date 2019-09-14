Britney Spears' sons are all grown up!

The "Oops! I Did It Again" singer had a week full of birthday festivities as her youngest child, Jayden, celebrated his 13th birthday on Thursday and Sean turned 14 on Saturday. Spears, who shares the two boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, took to Instagram on Friday night to share a sweet message to her teenagers.

"Oh how they’ve grown," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Jayden and Sean as little boys at the beach. "Mamma loves you guys very very much!!!! May you get all your bday wishes and more ... 🎊🎊."

It's been an arduous couple of months for Spears. Earlier this week, the singer's father, Jaime Spears, officially stepped down as her conservator.

After previously petitioning the court to hand over the reins of the singer's conservatorship citing ongoing health issues, a judge on Monday approved the request and appointed her longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, as her new conservator, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The legal filing came after Spears and Federline's sons were granted a temporary restraining order against Jamie, a source told ET last week. The source claimed that an incident occurred on Aug. 24, in which Jamie allegedly "engaged in conduct that was physical abuse" toward Sean. According to the source, the very next day, Federline and his divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Kaplan, "Britney recognized the children were in a dangerous situation and she demonstrated the correct parental judgment by removing them from it."

Meanwhile, Spears has had the love and support of boyfriend Sam Asghari, who told ET earlier this month that he has an "absolutely amazing" relationship with Spears' sons. He also shared what he loves most about his and the pop princess' time together.

“What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal,” he said. “It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other."

