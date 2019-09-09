Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has officially stepped down as the singer's conservator.

After previously petitioning the court to hand over the reins of the singer's conservatorship citing ongoing health issues, a judge on Monday approved the request and appointed Britney's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, as the singer's new conservator, according to court documents obtained by ET.

According to the documents, Jodi Montgomery has been temporarily granted the same powers previously granted to Jamie, including the power to restrict and limit visitors by any means -- provided that Jodi will not prevent Britney from meeting with her court-appointed attorney -- and the power to retain caretakers and security guards for Britney on an around-the-clock basis.

The new conservator will also have the power to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders that Britney deems appropriate, and she will have the power to communicate with all expert medical personnel treating Britney, as well as access to any and all records regarding Britney’s medical treatment, diagnosis and testing.

According to the court documents, Montgomery will serve as Britney’s temporary conservator until Jan. 31, 2020, after which time her role as temporary conservator could be extended.

Jamie has been the 37-year-old singer's conservator since 2008, and he became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March.

ET has reached out to attorneys for both Jamie and Britney for comment.

The legal filing comes after Britney's two sons -- Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 -- were granted a temporary restraining order against Jamie, a source told ET on Wednesday. The source claimed that an incident occurred on Aug. 24, in which Jamie allegedly "engaged in conduct that was physical abuse" toward Sean. According to the source, the very next day, Kevin Federline -- Sean and Jayden's father -- and Federline's divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Kaplan, "Britney recognized the children were in a dangerous situation and she demonstrated the correct parental judgment by removing them from it." ET also reached out to Federline's attorney on Friday.

For more on the ongoing legal developments, watch the video below.

