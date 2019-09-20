It was date night for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

The "Baby One More Time" singer and her boyfriend attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles on Friday, where Asghari was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award.

Spears, 37, showed off her newly-dyed brunette locks at the event, wearing a short black mini dress and black heels. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old trainer and actor looked dapper next to his lady love, wearing a heather gray suit with a white button-up shirt and brown leather dress shoes. The two were all smiles as they posed for pics before stepping inside.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Prior to hitting the red carpet together, Spears took to Instagram to share how "beautiful" she felt.

"Going to #daytimebeautyawards with my man but had to dance before going!!!! PS I felt beautiful!!!" she wrote alongside a sped-up clip of herself dancing to Shakira and Maluma's "Chantaje."

Asghari also posted a video of him and Spears on the way to the event, captioning the post: "Shoutout to my lioness for always supporting me @britneyspears ❤️."

Spears and Asghari have been nothing but supportive for one another during their relationship. Countless times, the pop princess has gushed about her boyfriend on social media.

Meanwhile, ET recently sat down with Asghari, who opened up about their romance and life together.

“What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal," he shared during the sit down. “It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other.”

Hear more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' Father Won't Face Child Abuse Charges Over Alleged Incident With Grandson

Britney Spears Reveals Who Inspired Her New Brunette Look In Playful Instagram Post

Sam Asghari ‘Absolutely’ Sees Marriage In His Future with Britney Spears

Related Gallery