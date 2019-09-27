Britney Spears is sharing a special message with her fans.

The "From the Bottom of My Broken Heart" singer shared a slideshow on Instagram on Friday filled with flashback photos of her performing on stage, as well as a note about self-reflection.

"I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!!" she began. "I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want ... I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business."

"Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf" she concluded. Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, showed his support, writing, "Respect 🐺."

Earlier this year, Spears announced that she would be taking a break from her career, while her father, Jamie Spears, was battling health issues. Since then, she's had a couple of arduous months dealing with personal issues related to her conservatorship.

Earlier this month the singer's father officially stepped down as her conservator. After previously petitioning the court to hand over the reins of the her conservatorship citing ongoing health issues, a judge approved the request and appointed her longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, as her new conservator, according to court documents obtained by ET.

Throughout this, Spears has had the love and support of boyfriend Asghari, who told ET earlier this month that he has an "absolutely amazing" relationship with Spears' sons: Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13. He also shared what he loves most about his and the pop princess' time together.

