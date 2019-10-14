Britney Spears is sharing her love for the healing power of Mother Nature.

The singer -- who has faced her fair share of emotional hurdles in recent months -- took a trip to Maui recently, where she basked in the glory of its beautiful sandy beaches and idyllic ocean waters.

Spears took to Instagram on Monday to share a scenic snapshot from her trip to the Hawaiian island, and opened up about the transformative and powerful effect of embracing the beauty of the natural world.

"Nothing heals more than the ocean," Spears captioned the pic, which shows her sitting in a tree growing out of the sandy shore next to the crystal clear ocean. "I always feel so alive when I see the ocean."

"In Maui [the ocean is] literally turquoise ... it’s unbelievable!!! This pic does not do justice at all for I saw there," the captioned continued. "In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices .... we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her."

"Mother Nature is everything. I find her everytime I go to this magical place," she concluded. "Here I know there is more."

The idyllic photos from Spears' recent vacation to Maui highlight how the singer has been taking time to focus on herself, and her mental, physical and emotional health.

Along the way, she's gotten a lot of support from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who recently opened up to ET about his love for the pop superstar and admitted that he "absolutely" sees marriage in their future.

"This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family," the 25-year-old personal trainer shared while speaking with ET back in September, adding, "Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know."

Check out the video below to hear more.

Sam Asghari 'Absolutely' Sees Marriage With Britney Spears (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Natalie Portman Shares How She Became Friends With Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Reveals His Holiday Plans With Britney Spears (Exclusive)

Britney Spears Says She's Taking Time to 'Focus on What I Really Want' as She Sends a Special Message to Fans

Britney Spears Feels 'Beautiful' as She and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Make Red Carpet Appearance

Related Gallery