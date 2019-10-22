Flip me, baby, one more time! Britney Spears is working on her gymnastics moves and Instagram is here for it.

The 37-year-old musician took to social media on Monday to share a video of herself practicing flips, lifts, and walking handstands with an unnamed partner as she takes some time off from work.

"It’s been exactly a year today since I’ve done gymnastics .... lol 🤸‍♀️Such a beautiful day to play outside and work up a sweat with the help of this mate !!!" she captioned the clip. "As you can see, my back is too stiff on my back walkovers !! He’s trying to loosen me up and he’s great !!! Such a fun day !!!! 🌷🌷🌷."

In the video, Spears is rocking a neon yellow sports bra and plaid short shorts. And though her usual dance partner, boyfriend Sam Asghari, wasn't helping out in the video, he did take a moment to lend his support in the comments section.

"Flipping into my heart like 🔥," he wrote.

Asghari spoke with ET earlier this month about his holiday plans with Spears and his family.

"I got family out here, I got my girlfriend. So we're gonna be spending a lot of time with my family and my girlfriend," he said of his holiday plans, after previously telling ET that his three sisters and his mom "love" Spears.

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sam Asghari Talks Holiday Plans With Britney Spears (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Britney Spears Returns To Her Signature Hair Color: 'Blondes Do Have More Fun'

Britney Spears Talks About Healing While Sharing Snapshots From Maui Vacation

Natalie Portman Shares How She Became Friends With Britney Spears

Related Gallery