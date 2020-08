Britney Spears' requests on her long-standing conservatorship have gone unaddressed, days after the singer asked that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as her conservator.

In a hearing on Wednesday, Jamie's role in Britney's conservatorship remained unchanged, according to the latest court docs obtained by ET. The hearing was a scheduled status conference, where Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny granted the motion to seal a hearing and transcripts in Britney's conservatorship case.

According to the docs, the temporary letters of conservatorship were extended through Feb. 1, 2021. Britney's attorney, Samuel Ingham, has until Sept. 18 to file a petition.

Britney fans held a #FreeBritney protest outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles during the hearing. Elizabeth Dinon, a supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, tells ET that the singer's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was in attendance and arrived to the protest around 11:30 a.m. Dinon describes Alexander as having a "good spirit" and says he told her he was there because he stands with the #FreeBritney movement.

"He’s really happy to be here, super friendly, extremely thankful for us and this," Dinon says.

In court documents obtained by ET earlier this week, the 38-year-old singer's attorney stated that Britney doesn't want her father to be her conservator. The docs stated that Britney wants Jodi Montgomery -- her longtime care manager -- to continue in that role after her court appointment expires on Aug. 22. Montgomery was appointed to serve as Britney's temporary conservator in September 2019 after Jamie petitioned the court to hand over the reins, citing ongoing health issues.

"[Jamie] previously served as sole conservator of her person since 2008," the court documents state. "Britney is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as conservator of her person. Rather, she strongly prefers to have Ms. Montgomery continue in that role as she has done for nearly a year. ... Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."

According to the documents, Britney also doesn't want 68-year-old Jamie to be the sole handler of her financial affairs.

"Britney is strongly opposed to Jamie continuing as sole conservator of her estate," the documents state. "Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role."

Britney's attorney laid out her conservatorship and how it's evolved in three distinct phases as her life has changed over the years in the documents. The first phase is described as "triage" -- her conservators "rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin." The second phase covered Britney's performing years, when she had multiple world tours and a successful Las Vegas residency. But now, the current third phase of the conservatorship reflects Britney's desire to no longer perform.

"We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes," the documents read.

Earlier this month, Jamie spoke out about his daughter's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement in an interview with Page Six. Jamie called the movement -- which advocates for the end of Britney's conservatorship -- "a joke."

"All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue," he said. "It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business."

"I love my daughter," he continued. "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private."

Jamie also denied rumors that he or anyone else is taking money from the singer's estate, saying, "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?"

