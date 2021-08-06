Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Claims Personal Conservator Expressed Concern Over Singer's Mental Health
Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Sister Jamie Lynn in New Insta…
Britney Spears Speaks Out Using #FreeBritney After Her Latest Tr…
Jamie Lynn Spears Says She's Broke, Naya Rivera’s Family Reflect…
Jamie Lynn Spears Shuts Down Claims She's on Sister Britney's Pa…
Britney Spears Files 127-Page Legal Document Requesting New Cons…
Britney Spears Calls Out Her Family, Adele Sparks Dating Rumors
Britney Spears Goes Topless Following Candid Messages About Her …
What's at Stake in Britney Spears' Latest Court Battle, Cardi B …
Backstreet Boys Member AJ McLean Sends Message of Support to Bri…
Britney Spears Gets a Win in Court, 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic's …
Britney Spears’ Lawyer Speaks Out About Removing Singer's Dad Fr…
Listen to Britney Spears Sing 'Lonely' Amid On-Going Conservator…
Iggy Azalea Shares Why It Was Important to Speak Out in Support …
Britney Spears' Lawyer Says Her Father Objected to Her Recent Ha…
MTV Turns 40: Flashing Back With the VJs Who Became Household Na…
Britney Spears' New Lawyer Promises 'Aggressive' Moves, Kim and …
Amanda Knox Speaks Out Against Matt Damon Film 'Stillwater' Insp…
Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Told to Stay Quiet’ and Her New Att…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Jamie Spears is claiming that Jodi Montgomery, personal conservator to his daughter, Britney Spears, has expressed concern over the pop star's behavior and mental health. In new court docs obtained by ET, Jamie alleges that he received a call from Jodi on July 9, in which she sounded very distraught, and voiced her concerns about Britney's recent behavior and her refusal to listen to or even see her doctors.
In a sworn statement to the court, Jamie said, "Ms. Montgomery acknowledged that many of my daughter's statements at the last hearing were not true and attributed her statements to the fact that my daughter is 'mentally sick.'"
He went on to claim that Jodie pleaded for his help to address these issues but explained that he no longer had access or insight into any of his daughter's medical information and claimed that Jodi raised the idea of a 5150 psychiatric hold for the singer.
"After Ms. Montgomery shared her detailed concerns about my daughter's recent behavior, safety, and overall health, she raised potential options including a 5150 psychiatric hold, which raised my concerns," Jamie went on to say.
But just days later, the singer's father told the court he received an email from Jodi in which he claims she backtracked on most of the details of their call and changed her mind on implementing a 5150.
Despite his differing opinions with Jodi and Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, Jamie maintains that he would do anything he could to help his daughter.
Earlier this week, Britney requested the immediate removal of her father from her conservatorship.
In court documents obtained by ET, Britney's attorney filed a motion requesting that the judge expedite Jamie's removal as conservator of her estate ahead of the scheduled Sept. 29 hearing. In his place, Britney requests that Jason Rubin step in as temporary conservator.
She asks that the court remove her father "as early as the court will permit" or on or after Aug. 23.
"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to [Britney] and the estate," the document states, adding that the singer's "emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern…his immediate suspension—is 'critical' at this juncture."
The document also states that if Jamie chooses to put his daughter’s well-being first and accept an outcome that does not even ask him to admit to fault, Britney can begin to have a semblance of her "life back." It also mentions that if Jamie chooses to put his own self-interest first by opposing his ultimate removal (thereby putting himself at risk for attorneys’ fees), this court can take that fact into account in determining whether to suspend Jamie pending the outcome of that litigation.
"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further. Every day matters," the document reads.
The filing also includes quotes from Britney's testimonies that she gave on June 23 and July 14. It also cites Jodie and mom Lynne Spears' latest court filings in which they agree to have Jamie removed.
Among the 39-year-old pop star's claims against her father and his team include a tight rein over her finances, her career, her personal life and even her reproductive decisions. She told the court that she is forced to have an IUD so that she cannot have children and has not been permitted to marry.
During Britney's conservatorship hearing on June 23, Jamie's attorney relayed a statement on his client's behalf, telling the court, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."
For more on Britney's legal battle, watch below.
RELATED CONTENT
Britney Spears Feels 'More Liberated' Amid Conservatoship Hearings
Britney Spears Wants Jamie's Immediate Removal From Conservatorship
Iggy Azalea on Why She Spoke Out in Support of Britney Spears
Related Gallery