Jamie Spears is claiming that Jodi Montgomery, personal conservator to his daughter, Britney Spears, has expressed concern over the pop star's behavior and mental health. In new court docs obtained by ET, Jamie alleges that he received a call from Jodi on July 9, in which she sounded very distraught, and voiced her concerns about Britney's recent behavior and her refusal to listen to or even see her doctors.

In a sworn statement to the court, Jamie said, "Ms. Montgomery acknowledged that many of my daughter's statements at the last hearing were not true and attributed her statements to the fact that my daughter is 'mentally sick.'"

He went on to claim that Jodie pleaded for his help to address these issues but explained that he no longer had access or insight into any of his daughter's medical information and claimed that Jodi raised the idea of a 5150 psychiatric hold for the singer.

"After Ms. Montgomery shared her detailed concerns about my daughter's recent behavior, safety, and overall health, she raised potential options including a 5150 psychiatric hold, which raised my concerns," Jamie went on to say.

But just days later, the singer's father told the court he received an email from Jodi in which he claims she backtracked on most of the details of their call and changed her mind on implementing a 5150.

Despite his differing opinions with Jodi and Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, Jamie maintains that he would do anything he could to help his daughter.

Earlier this week, Britney requested the immediate removal of her father from her conservatorship.

In court documents obtained by ET, Britney's attorney filed a motion requesting that the judge expedite Jamie's removal as conservator of her estate ahead of the scheduled Sept. 29 hearing. In his place, Britney requests that Jason Rubin step in as temporary conservator.

She asks that the court remove her father "as early as the court will permit" or on or after Aug. 23.

"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to [Britney] and the estate," the document states, adding that the singer's "emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern…his immediate suspension—is 'critical' at this juncture."

The document also states that if Jamie chooses to put his daughter’s well-being first and accept an outcome that does not even ask him to admit to fault, Britney can begin to have a semblance of her "life back." It also mentions that if Jamie chooses to put his own self-interest first by opposing his ultimate removal (thereby putting himself at risk for attorneys’ fees), this court can take that fact into account in determining whether to suspend Jamie pending the outcome of that litigation.

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further. Every day matters," the document reads.

The filing also includes quotes from Britney's testimonies that she gave on June 23 and July 14. It also cites Jodie and mom Lynne Spears' latest court filings in which they agree to have Jamie removed.

Among the 39-year-old pop star's claims against her father and his team include a tight rein over her finances, her career, her personal life and even her reproductive decisions. She told the court that she is forced to have an IUD so that she cannot have children and has not been permitted to marry.

During Britney's conservatorship hearing on June 23, Jamie's attorney relayed a statement on his client's behalf, telling the court, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

