It's now been a couple of days since Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, dropped and one of her exes -- the only one who came away unscathed -- is reacting to the way he's portrayed in the tell-all book.

In video obtained by ET, a videographer approaches Sam Asghari in Los Angeles and straight-up asks the 29-year-old how he felt after his estranged wife referred to him as "a gift from God" in the book.

"That made me smile," he says. "So, to be honest, that made me smile. I'm freaking proud of her. And I hope she takes over the world."

That sentiment's probably not being echoed by others, namely Justin Timberlake, who, in the wake of his portrayal in the book, recently chose to disable the comment section on his Instagram posts. The move to censor comments comes after Spears revealed a number of bombshells surrounding the *NSYNC singer, including a claim that he got her pregnant and she had an abortion because he wasn't ready to be a father.

That Asghari came away unscathed in the book shouldn't come as a surprise. For starters, it was back in April when reports surfaced that Spears was almost done writing the memoir. And it wasn't until August when Spears and Asghari split after seven years together and one year of marriage. He's the one who pulled the plug on the marriage and filed for divorce on Aug. 16, as ET exclusively reported.

Secondly, there was one big clue that Asghari wouldn't come across negatively in the book. After the split, Asghari made it abundantly clear that he was not nervous about the contents in the book when it came to him because he had already read it before its Oct. 24 release. A TMZ photographer asked him a week before the book dropped if he was worried about what the 41-year-old pop star would reveal.

"No, I already read it," Asghari said. "I'm very proud of her. She put a lot of work to it, and it was very hard. I'm definitely excited and I'm extremely proud of her. It was a really tough one ... I'll be the first one in line to buy it."

That Asghari was also being supportive amid their ongoing divorce shouldn't have come as a surprise. Back in August, a source told ET that Asghari was "thrilled" about the upcoming release.

