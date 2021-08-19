Britney Spears Investigated After Alleged 'Dispute' With One of Her Staff Members
Britney Spears Addresses Pregnancy and Breast Implant Rumors
Britney Spears Files 127-Page Legal Document Requesting New Cons…
Britney Spears’ Lawyer Speaks Out About Removing Singer's Dad Fr…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
Britney Spears’ Father Jamie to Remove Himself as Conservator
Britney Spears Goes Topless Following Candid Messages About Her …
Britney Spears’ Dad Willing to Step Down as Her Conservator, Liz…
Britney Spears Gets Candid About Conservatorship Because She 'Ha…
Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Told to Stay Quiet’ and Her New Att…
Britney Spears Update: How the Singer Is Staying Positive Amid C…
Simone Biles Withdraws From Olympics, Britney Spears Files to Re…
Britney Spears Celebrates 'Keeping Dreams Alive' After Being All…
Britney Spears' Lawyer Says Her Father Objected to Her Recent Ha…
Rebel Wilson Recreates Iconic ‘90s Britney Spears Music Video
Drew Barrymore on Britney Spears' Conservatorship and Why She’s …
Ariel Winter Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Situation ‘Ab…
Iggy Azalea Shares Why It Was Important to Speak Out in Support …
Jamie Spears Criticizes Britney's Mom Lynne in New Conservatorsh…
Jamie Spears Criticizes Britney's Mom Lynne in New Conservatorsh…
An alleged "dispute" between Britney Spears and one of her staff members led to an investigation by authorities.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells ET that a member of the singer's staff reported that Spears allegedly "struck her" after they got into a dispute at Spears' home.
"On Monday at approximately 10:25 a.m., there was a dispute between Ms. Spears and one of her staff members inside Ms. Spears’ home. The staff member reported that during the dispute, Ms. Spears struck her. There were no injuries during the incident. Deputies responded to Ms. Spears’ home and conducted an investigation," Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "Ultimately, the reports will be forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration."
"The incident is classified as a misdemeanor battery," the statement continued. "We are not commenting on the nature of the dispute or any other specific details about the actual battery."
ET has reached out to Spears' rep for comment. TMZ was first to report on the investigation.
Additionally, a source tells ET that claims that Spears was in a physical altercation with a staff member are "tabloid nonsense." The source adds that the miscommunication between the singer and her staff member involved a cell phone.
The news comes amid Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle. Earlier this month, her father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right," a decision her mother, Lynne Spears, supports.
In a statement to ET, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called Jamie's decision to step down "a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Britney Spears Opens Up About Body Image, Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Drew Barrymore Defends Britney Spears: 'Everyone Should Have Freedom'
Britney Spears' Mother Reacts to Jamie Stepping Down as Conservator
Related Gallery